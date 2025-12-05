JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 355 to GBX 350 in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBRY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 338 to GBX 333 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329.33.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded up GBX 1 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 312. 4,012,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,945,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 308.52. The stock has a market cap of £7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360.40.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The grocer reported GBX 10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J Sainsbury will post 25.7241977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 per share, with a total value of £9,938.16. Also, insider Bl á thnaid Bergin sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320, for a total transaction of £720,000. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

