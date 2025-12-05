Berenberg Bank Lowers Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 to GBX 2,900 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Whitbread to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,375 to GBX 2,815 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,194.17.

Shares of WTB traded up GBX 7 on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,401. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,537. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,945.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,985.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,302.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whitbread will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater purchased 500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,974 per share, for a total transaction of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

