Beaufort Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Beaufort Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 490 price target on the stock. Beaufort Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 590 to GBX 625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 532.50.
In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 37,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 543, for a total transaction of £205,927.32. Company insiders own 23.87% of the company’s stock.
Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.
Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.
Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.
