ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading 8.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 355,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,865,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $981.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.77% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 21,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $190,121.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,972.19. This represents a 66.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Chakma sold 166,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,475,790.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,862,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 44,206 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 68,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

