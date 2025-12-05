Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.2070. 572,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,404,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital raised Savara to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

Savara Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 237,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,361 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in Savara by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 12,681,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,780 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Savara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,775,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the third quarter worth $3,014,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

