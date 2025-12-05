Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 12.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 1,372,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 498,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPA

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

About Spanish Mountain Gold

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$117.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.28.

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.