Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s Why

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.3550. 50,168,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 43,229,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBD

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.61%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 37,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.