BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$101.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$93.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$109.08.
BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers.
