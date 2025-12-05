ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.9150, with a volume of 651956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RERE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ATRenew in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ATRenew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in ATRenew by 163.6% in the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 579,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 864,048 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
