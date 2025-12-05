Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.4325, but opened at $6.67. Valeo shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Valeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Valeo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLEEY

Valeo Stock Performance

Valeo Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

(Get Free Report)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.