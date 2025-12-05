Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,742,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 703% from the previous session’s volume of 217,049 shares.The stock last traded at $47.5750 and had previously closed at $47.55.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 51,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

