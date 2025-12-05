Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$44.39 and last traded at C$42.92, with a volume of 263447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.08.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 23.32%.The business had revenue of C$605.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1505174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eldorado Gold

In other news, insider Christian Milau bought 2,700 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,873.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$417,617.10. This trade represents a 31.43% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.