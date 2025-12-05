Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 100,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 62,957 shares.The stock last traded at $1.04 and had previously closed at $1.05.
Separately, Zacks Research raised Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.
