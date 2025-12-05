BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

BGM Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $6.9350, with a volume of 11456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BGM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get BGM Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BGM Group

BGM Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGM Group in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BGM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

BGM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.