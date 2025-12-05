Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $242.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.74. 449,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,292. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.96. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 200.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $640,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 149,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,007,035.52. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $298,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,265,659.52. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,113,960 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the third quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

