Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Herc to earn $15.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Herc stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $141.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.81. Herc has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $235.40.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a positive return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Equities analysts expect that Herc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

