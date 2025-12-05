Lennox International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $25.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Trading Up 1.4%

LII traded up $7.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $511.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,659. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $443.19 and a twelve month high of $689.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 91.96% and a net margin of 15.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.