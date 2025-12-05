Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.32 and last traded at C$14.24, with a volume of 190351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.23.

Canadian Banc Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$597.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

Canadian Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. Canadian Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

About Canadian Banc

The Companys investment objectives are (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with cumulative preferential floating rate monthly cash dividends at a rate per annum equal to the Prime Rate plus 0.75%, with a minimum annual rate of 5.0% and a maximum annual rate of 7.0% (ii) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular floating rate monthly cash distributions targeted to be at a rate per annum equal to the Prime Rate plus 2.0%, with a minimum targeted annual rate of 5.0% and a maximum targeted annual rate of 10.0% and (iii) to return the original issue price to holders of both Preferred Shares and Class A Shares at the time of the redemption of such shares on December 1, 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.