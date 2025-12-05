Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 10.5% – What’s Next?

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.11 and last traded at $45.9030. Approximately 3,675,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,102,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Doximity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

Doximity Trading Down 10.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,221 shares in the company, valued at $241,575. This trade represents a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,394.76. This represents a 20.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,339,580. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 932.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,882 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,966,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,076 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,162,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Doximity by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,381,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,646,000 after purchasing an additional 990,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

