Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 target price on DraftKings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DraftKings news, Director Gregory Westin Wendt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $302,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,700. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 8,421 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $246,145.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,917.70. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,153. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 349.1% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,579,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,996,303. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

