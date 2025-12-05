ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Should You Buy?

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.6050. 1,488,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,919,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.71.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 51,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $380,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 495,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,393.12. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Nova acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 368,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,197.20. The trade was a 21.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ThredUp by 122.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 557,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 306,572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $751,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

