Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2025

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTEGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 and last traded at GBX 3, with a volume of 2025720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05.

Westmount Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.42.

Westmount Energy (LON:WTEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westmount Energy

(Get Free Report)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.