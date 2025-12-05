Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 and last traded at GBX 3, with a volume of 2025720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05.

Westmount Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.42.

Get Westmount Energy alerts:

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.