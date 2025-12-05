dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.99 and last traded at C$10.97, with a volume of 335622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNTL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. CIBC downgraded dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s payout ratio is -53.57%.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

