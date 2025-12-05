EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $82.3080, with a volume of 19382654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 85.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. EchoStar’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Q. Abernathy sold 16,754 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $1,379,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 233,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $17,625,721.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 376,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,392,256.75. This trade represents a 38.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,740 shares of company stock valued at $37,448,960. 55.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth $236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 43,882 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

