Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$179.00 to C$183.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial set a C$182.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank set a C$179.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$178.77.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock traded up C$1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$177.93. 1,415,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,522. The company has a market cap of C$127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$121.31 and a 1 year high of C$182.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$176.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$163.56.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of C$9.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$1,720,408.35. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

