Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Herbert Buie Buys 1,807 Shares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) Director Herbert Buie acquired 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,438.76. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 389,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,943,355.84. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBSI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. 91,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1,083.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2,858.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 223,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

