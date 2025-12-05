First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $62.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust traded as high as $58.42 and last traded at $58.14, with a volume of 1093748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,650,000 after acquiring an additional 127,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,791,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.63 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 33.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

