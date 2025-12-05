DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.13% from the company’s current price.

BBW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of BBW stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.05. 720,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,918. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $670.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 11.34%.The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,665.50. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Leavitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $242,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,646.62. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,387 shares of company stock worth $4,417,721. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 106.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 453.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

