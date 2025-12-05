Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

TSE MDI traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.90. 128,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.25. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of C$6.51 and a one year high of C$14.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Denis Joseph Larocque acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$864,212.25. The trade was a 4.75% increase in their position. Also, insider John Ross Davies sold 20,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.79, for a total value of C$235,800.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.

