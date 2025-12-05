Scotiabank Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$133.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$123.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CM. National Bankshares set a C$110.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial set a C$127.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$120.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting C$125.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,767. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$76.17 and a 1 year high of C$126.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of C$7.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.4127341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

