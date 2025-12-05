Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$131.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$120.54.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.2%
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.58 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.4127341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
