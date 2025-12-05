BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$122.00 at Citigroup

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$102.00 to C$122.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$87.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$101.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$109.08.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOO

BRP Stock Performance

BRP Company Profile

Shares of BRP stock traded up C$0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting C$105.89. 231,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,128. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.71. BRP has a 52-week low of C$43.88 and a 52-week high of C$108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

(Get Free Report)

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.