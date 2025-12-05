BMO Capital Markets Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$128.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. Barclays raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$107.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$118.14.

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching C$121.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,264. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$73.22 and a 12 month high of C$122.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.80%.The business had revenue of C$16.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Nathalie Palladitcheff bought 1,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$112.64 per share, with a total value of C$112,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$370,810.88. This represents a 43.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Ajai Bambawale sold 7,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total value of C$821,248.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,656. This represents a 90.16% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,384 shares of company stock worth $9,456,915. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

