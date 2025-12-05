Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$126.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$112.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$119.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$118.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD traded up C$1.90 on Friday, reaching C$121.99. 2,481,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,114,264. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.22 and a twelve month high of C$122.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$113.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.23. The company has a market cap of C$208.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of C$16.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, insider Ajai Bambawale sold 39,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total value of C$4,412,868.32. Also, Director Nathalie Palladitcheff acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$112.64 per share, with a total value of C$112,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$370,810.88. This represents a 43.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,456,915. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank



Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.



