Scotiabank Increases Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$43.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$36.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$28.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.86.

TSE DPM traded up C$0.64 on Friday, hitting C$39.93. 547,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.03. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$12.76 and a 52-week high of C$40.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The mining company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 41.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of C$372.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.9039474 earnings per share for the current year.

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

