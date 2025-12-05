Analyzing Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) & Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC)

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) and Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Evolution Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Evolution Petroleum 2.04% 2.42% 1.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Evolution Petroleum $85.23 million 1.71 $4.08 million ($0.01) -421.00

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sanchez Energy and Evolution Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Evolution Petroleum 0 2 3 0 2.60

Evolution Petroleum has a consensus price target of $5.73, indicating a potential upside of 36.18%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Evolution Petroleum on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

