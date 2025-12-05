Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) and Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Head to Head Survey

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Symrise and Ingevity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Symrise alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symrise 0 1 2 1 3.00 Ingevity 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ingevity has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Ingevity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than Symrise.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Symrise has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingevity has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Symrise and Ingevity”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symrise $5.41 billion 2.08 $517.49 million N/A N/A Ingevity $1.41 billion 1.35 -$430.30 million ($1.82) -28.99

Symrise has higher revenue and earnings than Ingevity.

Profitability

This table compares Symrise and Ingevity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symrise N/A N/A N/A Ingevity -5.14% 103.69% 9.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Symrise beats Ingevity on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, aroma molecules, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturers of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

About Ingevity

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for food, water, beverage, and chemical purification applications. The Performance Chemicals segment consists of road technologies and industrial specialties. This segment's products are used in pavement construction, pavement preservation, pavement reconstruction and recycling, road markings, agrochemical dispersants, paper chemicals, and other industrial uses. The Advanced Polymer Technologies segment produces caprolactone and caprolactone-based specialty polymers for use in coatings, resins, elastomers, adhesives, bioplastics, and medical devices. It serves automotive parts and components manufacturers through sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as WestRock Company, Specialty Chemicals Business and changed its name to Ingevity Corporation in September 2015. Ingevity Corporation was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.