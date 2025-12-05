PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $74.71 and last traded at $74.1090. 173,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,209,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

Specifically, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $271,051.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,671,653.48. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTCT. TD Cowen raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.47.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 194.11%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

