Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Trading Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.54. 88,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 79,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yuanbao in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yuanbao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,613,000. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yuanbao by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yuanbao by 53.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Yuanbao in the second quarter valued at about $370,000.
Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.
