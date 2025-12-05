Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Trading Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Schroders Stock Performance

About Schroders

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

