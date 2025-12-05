Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.46 and last traded at $73.80. 42,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 38,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 7.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.30% and a return on equity of 961.65%. The business had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 51.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 92.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

