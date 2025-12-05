Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Associated British Foods PLC (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 549,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 833% from the previous session’s volume of 58,920 shares.The stock last traded at $28.24 and had previously closed at $28.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASBFY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.2%

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

