Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Up 16% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 259,869 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 181,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Aztec Minerals Stock Up 16.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

