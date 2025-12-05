TryHard (NASDAQ:THH) Trading Down 19.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Get Free Report) fell 19.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $18.13. 27,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 307,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TryHard to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of TryHard in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

TryHard Trading Up 0.2%

Institutional Trading of TryHard

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TryHard stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TryHard at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TryHard

As a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan, we aim to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-art technology, immersive storytelling, and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. Our mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact.

