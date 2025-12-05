Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.38 and last traded at $110.2360. Approximately 512,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 982,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 254.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

