Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VSCO. Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,632,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.24. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $50.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.