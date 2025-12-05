TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TriMas from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of TriMas stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 639,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.62. TriMas has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of $269.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $62,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,363.38. The trade was a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TriMas by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,810,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,227,000 after buying an additional 150,232 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in TriMas during the third quarter worth $111,673,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in TriMas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,177,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,306,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $19,997,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 778,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

