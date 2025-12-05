ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.9450. Approximately 1,790,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,716,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

Get ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 1,333.9% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.