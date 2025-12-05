Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.63 and last traded at $84.5050. Approximately 21,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 60,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $105.00 price objective on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jones Trading upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Monopar Therapeutics from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $95.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monopar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $548.74 million, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $35,000,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 272,026 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,573.86. This represents a 66.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,257,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.