Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.9750. Approximately 209,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,122,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Get Personalis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSNL

Personalis Trading Down 9.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $839.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. Equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Personalis

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,857.24. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $266,211.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 148,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,889.14. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Personalis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 285,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.